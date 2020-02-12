Best Travel Books From 2019 That Will Satisfy The Wanderlust In You

Books teach us many aspects of life. It is often more of an experience than just 'reading' a book and all the avid book lovers would agree. Just like travelling is more than just moving from one place to another – the journey is more about experiences. Some books describe this feeling in a better way than others. The following books about travel are a must-read. Here's taking a look at the best travel books of 2019 featured in Wanderlust Travel Magazine.

Best Travel Books in 2019

1. Underground by Will Hunt

This book has a very interesting take on the portrayal of ancient literature and visual arts. It is an out-of-the-box, imaginative travel book. Will Hunt has creatively merged the story of descents into the plot. This masterpiece will leave you wondering about the world beneath us.

2. Alone Time by Stephanie Rosenbloom

Stephanie Rosenbloom has penned down her solo travel experiences in her latest travel book. She has highlighted the importance of spending time with oneself. The beauty of travelling, when combined with the solace of the soul makes an incredible experience.

3. Our planet by Alastair Fothergill & Keith Scholey

The hype around this book is majorly due to the Netflix documentary that it is associated with. The book features astonishing underwater imagery that is to be supposed never seen before. The theme of the book is an amalgam of nature and science. It is one of the best travel books that we would recommend you to read.

4. The Gentle Art of Tramping by Stephen Graham

Considered one of the best books to read on travel even in 2019, this is a Stephen Graham classic. The notions and invaluable advice, coupled with the beauty of words make this book evergreen. The instances mentioned in the book are one of a kind and way ahead of time. Bloomsbury has re-published this book for the new-age readers.

5. Slow trains to Venice by Tom Chesshyre

This book enlightens the world of a travel freak by citing a great travel experience. Tom has described his journey from London to Venice, across Europe in this one of the best travels books. Seems like Tom Chesshyre knows best how to use words for bringing out a real emotion connected with travelling.

Image courtesy: Nadine Shaabana, Unsplash.com