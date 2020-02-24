Loved 'Crazy Rich Asians'? You Can Add To Add These Kevin Kwan Books To Reading List

Singaporean novelist Kevin Kwan is one of the most influential authors of the 21st century. Kevin Kwan made his mark globally with his best-selling book Crazy Rich Asians. The author was also on Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the world. And in the year 2004, Kevin Kwan was also honoured by The Asian Hall of Fame.

His novel, Crazy Rich Asians, reportedly revolves around his childhood days in Singapore. The novel went on to become a bestselling novel. In the year 2018, the novel was adapted into a film that went by the same name. And later, Kevin Kwan released two sequels of his book, Crazy Rich Asians. Here are a few books of Kevin Kwan that you can read if you loved reading Crazy Rich Asians.

China Rich Girlfriend

China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan is a sequel of his first novel, Crazy Rich Asians. The author was asked to write the sequel as his first novel, Crazy Rich Asians went on to become a huge success. The novel revolved around the title itself — ‘Family, Fortune and Fame.’ It was also reported that the novel would be adapted in a film.

Rich People Problems

Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan is the third and last sequel of the Crazy Rich Asians and China Rich Girlfriend. The novel was also reported as a New-York Times bestseller. The novel revolves around the dispute over carrying on the family legacy and expensive couture-gowns.

Image courtesy: perfecte_buren Instagram