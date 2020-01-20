Harper Lee Books That Are One Of The Best Classic Novels

It’s been nearly half a decade since Harper Lee’s book To Kill a Mockingbird released but it is still considered as a classic novel. Harper Lee is one of the most loved authors amongst readers and her diverse thinking makes her books unique and special. Apart from To Kill a Mockingbird, here are some intriguing and astounding books of the author you must read.

Best books by author Harper Lee

To Kill a Mockingbird

This classic novel always stands out because of the story that revolves around the theme of courage. The book To Kill a Mockingbird won the Pulitzer Prize in 1961 and was even made into an Academy Award-winning film. The book is based on the courage of a small girl from Alabama who defied all odds and emerged triumphantly. A few years down the line, this book is even adapted into many dramas and students of literature from all over the world, study and write analysis for the classic novel.

Go Set a Watchman

Go Set a Watchman was the second-best novel by Harper Lee based on the life of a girl who sees a drastic change in her father. She further struggles to see him change this way and is not happy with her father’s changed behaviour and thought process. This book sold a million copies soon after its release. The book was the last book published under Harper Lee’s names and even came years later, after her first book.

The Emperor’s Cool Clothes

The Emperor’s Cool Clothes fell under the category of children literature and were one of the best books written for children. It is the story of an emperor who can never find a perfect outfit. He later meets the Rogue brothers who find him a perfect outfit, but nobody can see it.

