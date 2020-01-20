Thomas Hardy's Most Iconic Novels That Were Turned Into Movie Adaptations

Thomas Hardy was an English novelist and poet. He has written poetry throughout his life and has faced a lot of criticism. Thomas Hardy's first book was not published until 1898. After his first book, he gained fame as an author. His famous novels are The Mayor of Casterbridge, The Darkling Thrush, Desperate Remedies, The Return of the Native and many more. Let us take a look at some more novels written by the author.

Thomas Hardy books

Tess of the D'Urbervilles

Tess of the D'Urbervilles initially appeared in a censored and serialised version. The book received mixed reviews and has seven phases which are The Maiden, Maiden No More, The Rally, The Consequence, The Woman Pays, The Convert and Fulfilment. Tess of the D'Urbervilles is possibly Hardy's fictional masterpiece. There is also a Hollywood film based on the novel by the same name.

Far from the Madding Crowd

Far from the Madding Crowd released in 1874 and was the fourth novel of Thomas Hardy. This novel is one of Thomas Hardy's most popular novels of all time. There was also movie adaption of the novel by the same name. The movie Far from the Madding Crowd released on April 23, 2020.

Jude the Obscure

The novel is concerned in particular with issues of class, education, religion, morality and marriage. There is also a movie made from the novel that is Jude. The novel is about a working-class young man Jude Fawley who dreams of becoming a scholar.

