Famous Star Wars Novels That Fans Should Definitely Read

The Star Wars novels are as popular as the Star Wars movies. The novels have made it to the market shortly after the films in the 1970s. The mid-90s saw a huge load of them being written as well as sold. However, Disney had reportedly left out most portions after they took over the Star Wars franchise. They have started their own series with the Return of the Jedi. But the Star Wars novels still exist and are out there for fans to read. Here is a list of the popular Star Wars novels from the series:

The Heir trilogy (Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, The Last Command)

The most popular and fan-favourite of the Star Wars novel writers, Timothy Zahn had penned down this series. The trilogy is the key to the entire Star Wars universe. It also introduced iconic characters starting from Thrawn to Mara Jade.

The Jedi Academy Trilogy (Jedi Search, Dark Apprentice, Champions of the Force)

Written by Kevin J. Anderson, The Jedi Academy trilogy is also one of the most popular trilogies of the Star Wars series. The Sith Lords are the most important characters in this trilogy that helps Luke grow as a true Jedi master and teacher. The Solo twins are also an important presence in this Star Wars series trilogy.

I, Jedi

This Michael A. Stackpole authored Star Wars novel is a part of the X-Wing series. The book follows Corran Horn, a to-be Jedi who was trying to save the life of his wife. Corran is a member of the Rogue Squadron and seems to be a loving and fantastic character according to fans.

Thrawn

Thrawn was reintroduced into the Star Wars universe by Zahn on Disney’s behest. Although the character has not made it to the films yet, the novel written by Zahn is quite popular. It is almost considered as good as the original Star Wars series. Thrawn: Alliances was the first release of the series while the second one, Thrawn: Treason, is on its way.

