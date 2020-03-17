The Debate
Shehnaaz Gill And Tony Kakkar's TikTok Video Has Got Fans Rooting For Them; Watch

Television News

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar are seen dancing together on 'Goa Beach' song by Tony. And fans want them to date each other. Read here to know more.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer is currently finding herself a perfect match on the show Mujshe Shaadi Karoge. The actor is loved by many and also enjoys a huge fan following.

Apart from her on-screen presence, Shehnaaz Gill also entertains fans with her quirky TikTok videos. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was seen shaking a leg with Tony Kakkar in an entertaining TikTok video. Both Tony and Shehnaaz are seen grooving to the song Goa Beach that was sung by Tony and his sister, Neha Kakkar.

While fans had been rooting for SidNaaz (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) all this while, they're now demanding for Shehnaaz Gill to date Tony Kakkar.

The TikTok video that was shared by Tony Kakkar shows them both grooving effortlessly. The video was loved by fans. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a brown dress and Tony Kakkar sported a yellow t-shirt and ripped jeans. Check out the video below.

After watching this video, fans definitely could not keep calm as they went on to comment on their chemistry. Apart from being praised for their video, fans are now wanting the two to start dating. Check out a few comments by fans.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Bhula Dunga' First Look Out, Fans Hail SidNaaz

Also read | Vikas Gupta Takes A Dig At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s Relationship, Watch Video

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Tunes Of 'Goa Beach' With Tony Kakkar | WATCH

Also read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update For March 13: Shehnaaz Gill Yells At Everyone

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
