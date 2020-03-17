Shehnaaz Gill And Tony Kakkar's TikTok Video Has Got Fans Rooting For Them; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer is currently finding herself a perfect match on the show Mujshe Shaadi Karoge. The actor is loved by many and also enjoys a huge fan following.

Apart from her on-screen presence, Shehnaaz Gill also entertains fans with her quirky TikTok videos. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was seen shaking a leg with Tony Kakkar in an entertaining TikTok video. Both Tony and Shehnaaz are seen grooving to the song Goa Beach that was sung by Tony and his sister, Neha Kakkar.

While fans had been rooting for SidNaaz (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) all this while, they're now demanding for Shehnaaz Gill to date Tony Kakkar.

The TikTok video that was shared by Tony Kakkar shows them both grooving effortlessly. The video was loved by fans. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a brown dress and Tony Kakkar sported a yellow t-shirt and ripped jeans. Check out the video below.

After watching this video, fans definitely could not keep calm as they went on to comment on their chemistry. Apart from being praised for their video, fans are now wanting the two to start dating. Check out a few comments by fans.

You guys look cute together. Hope you both make many songs together. So many that this package of talent doesn't have time for anything else.

Waiting for your multiple collabs.



P. S. Have you thought of dating each other?#OurHeroSid nahi, aap hero bano. Zyada suit karta hain. — Dee (@Sid_Dee_Love) March 15, 2020

Awww😍😍 cutest people in one frame!

And this goa wale beech pr jaisa one more song please 🤪😍😍

We are waiting okay😍😍#ShehnaazGill #TonyKakkar #Shehnaazians — SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC (@shehnaazshineFC) March 15, 2020

U both making a good pair as couple singer bhi bonding bhi sab hai pls date kar lo ho sake to shadi bhi karlo 😊#OurHeroSid — Chandni's baby sid😘 (@chandnibhatt20) March 15, 2020

Wowowww 😭 wtf soo cute



Love you tony tumne hamari sunli ❤️ best — N 🌟 (@NzAujla) March 15, 2020

