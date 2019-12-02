Sidney Sheldon Books That Offer Best Mix Of Crime And Passion!

Sidney Sheldon, bestselling writer, and scriptwriter is popular for his suspense novels. The author even bagged an Oscar in 1948 for his comedy The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer. He is famously known for his novels like The Stars Shine Down, If Tomorrow Comes, Tell Me Your Dreams and more. The writer’s novels usually revolve around a strong female lead. Built on suspense, Sheldon confessed in an interview that he loves writing about interesting people who get caught up in dangerous situations. Here is a list of a few of the best novels by the author.

Best Novels by Sidney Sheldon

The Stars Shine Down

The story begins in Glace Bay revolving around the life of a rich and powerful developer Lara Cameron. Lara lies, cheats and makes cruel choices to close deals and makes a lot of enemies. She ends up marrying the man of her dreams but someone puts him in the hospital and threatens to take her down.

Rage of Angels

The book revolves around the life if a successful assistant district attorney Jennifer Parker. Two men fall in love with Parker, a politician and a mafia don. The mafia boss swears to destroy her after he discovers her affair with the politician and the child resulting from it.

The Sands of Time

Four nuns suddenly find themselves thrust into a hostile world they abandoned a long time ago for the safety of their convent. Involuntarily, they become pawns in a battle between the leader of the outlawed Basque nationalists Jaime Miro, and the ruthless Colonel Ramón Acoca of the Spanish Amy.

Windmills of the Gods

This thriller fluctuates from the White House to the romance of Paris and the shady menace of Cold War Bucharest. A young woman ambassador faces unseen enemies who are plotting her and her children’s destruction.

Tell Me Your Dreams

Three young women are suspected of committing a series of murders. The cops make an arrest that escalates to one of the most insane murder trials of the century. Based on actual events, the novel travels from London to Rome to the city of Quebec to San Francisco with a twist that you will never see coming.

