Best Selling Books Of 2019: 'Three Women', ‘The Silent Patient’ And Others You Can't Miss

From reading a dystopian fiction to spine-chilling mysteries that might keep you up all night, the year 2019 has seen a phenomenal change in the conventional means of story-telling. Here is a list of some bestseller books of 2019, which will keep you hooked to its pages.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Says His Syria Comment In 'Baaghi 3' Trailer Was 'an Outburst'

The Silent Patient

Authored by Alex Michaelides, The Silent Patient has been one of the most successful books of 2019. Published by Macmillan Publishers, the much-acclaimed book follows the life of a famous painter, Alicia Berenson, who is married to an in-demand fashion photographer. The story gets further interesting when Theo Faber, a criminal psychotherapist, meets Alicia after she shoots her ‘lovely’ husband five times in the face. The book received immense appreciation from book-enthusiasts across the world for its gripping story plot and mysterious characters.

Also Read | Spain On Your Mind? Here Are Top 5 Books That Will Bring Spain To Life

Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know

Authored by Malcolm Gladwell, Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know is considered as one of its kind, as the book tears the very fabric of what one should look out for when talking to strangers and replaces them with proven, real-time instances that redefine one’s outlook of the subject matter. The book is insightful and high relevant for the youngsters of today.

Also Read | Best Audiobooks To Listen To On Your Way To Work; From 'Blink' To 'Waking Up'

Three Women

Authored by Lisa Taddeo, Three Women covers the sexual and emotional lives of three women from different backgrounds and regions of the United States. The piece of literature is Lisa Taddeo’s debut book and was published on July 9, 2019. Reportedly, Taddeo spent the past eight years of her life writing the book, driving across the US six times to step into the shoes of the book’s lead characters.

The Dutch House

Authored by Ann Patchett, The Dutch House tells the story of a brother and sister of Elkins Park palace over the course of five decades, who managed to make it big in the Tobacco industry. As per reports, Patchett was inspired to use Elkins Park as the novel's setting because, as the author would spend holidays and weekends in Wyncote and Elkins Park.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Says His Syria Comment In 'Baaghi 3' Trailer Was 'an Outburs