Tiger Shroff Says His Syria Comment In 'Baaghi 3' Trailer Was 'an Outburst'

The trailer for Tiger Shroff’s mass entertainer Baaghi 3 has finally launched and fans could not contain their excitement. The trailer had high octane action mixed with several emotional and thrilling moments. The action sequences in the trailer alone made fans anticipate the arrival of the film even more than usual.

Tiger Shroff speaks on his Syria comment in Baaghi 3 trailer

The film has a tag line of "One man against a whole country", and this is in reference to the film's plot and storyline. The trailer shows a beautiful bond between Ritesh Deshmukh’s character and Tiger. The two play brothers in the film, and things break into chaos when Riteish is taken by terrorists. In the trailer, Tiger can be heard saying that he will kill the terrorists if anything happens to his brother. While fans did not find anything offensive in the segment, what follows next has caused quite a stir.

Towards the end of the trailer, Tiger is heard saying that he will wipe out the entire country of Syria if anything happens to his brother. Many social media users who watched the trailer expressed that they did not like this dialogue and even called the makers insensitive for such a dialogue in the film. The two actors, Tiger and Ritesh, have spoken on this issue to a news portal and addressed it first hand.

Tiger said that at the end of the day, it is just a film. He added that the makers wanted to show the love between the two brothers. Tiger explained that the dialogue comes from a place of compassion and fear of losing his brother. He also added that his character is filled with rage and may have said this as an outburst of emotions.

On the other hand, Ritesh Deshmukh added that if one has that type of love for their family they might end up saying this line. He added that his character is fortunate to have someone like Tiger who is a strong brother and will protect him no matter what. The third instalment of Baaghi will once again see Shraddha Kapoor, and will be directed by Ahmed Khan and is expected to release on March 6. According to a news portal, Jackie Shroff too will be seen making a cameo in the film as the father of Tiger and Riteish’s characters.

