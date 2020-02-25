Spain On Your Mind? Here Are Top 5 Books That Will Bring Spain To Life

To the book lovers who have explored Spain, here are some books that are set in Spain. To those who were impressed with the architectural styles, the colours of the cities in Spain, these books will take you back to the days that you spent in Spain. These books are of various themes like classics, contemporary fiction.

Also Read: Best Books To Read To Children When Travelling On Long Flights

Also Read: Loved 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'? Here Are 5 Books On Queer Love You Can Read

Here are some books that are set in Spain

1. Don Quixote

The book is written by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra in the year 1615. The plot of the book revolves around the adventures of Alonso Quixano from La Mancha who is a fan of chivalric romances. One day he loses his mind and decides to become a knight-errant in order to serve his nation. He names himself Don Quixote de La Mancha. He also recruits a simple farmer called Sancho Panza.

2. Homage to Catalonia

Written by George Orwell in the year 1938, the book focuses on the Spanish Civil War. The author George Orwell in the year 1936, was reported as a journalist when he himself became a member of the Workers’ Party of Marxist Unity. The first edition of the book was published in the United Kingdom in the year 1938.

3. Castile for Isabella

The book captures the early life of the most significant Spanish monarchs, Isabella of Castile. The book revolves around the journey of Isabella right since she was a young girl. Written by Eleanor Hibbert, the book was originally published in the year 1960.

4. Shadow of a Bull

Written by Maia Wojciechowska in the year 1964, revolves around Manolo Olivar. Manolo's father Juan Olivar was the greatest bullfighter in Spain. Manolo was also expected to be following his father's footsteps. The book belongs to the children's novel genre but is highly appreciated by the adults as well.

5. As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning

Based in the year 1934, the book revolves around a young man who walked to London from the security of the Cotswolds in order to make his fortune. He later decides to visit Spain and described the country from the time of the Civil war. The book is written by Laurie Lee and was published in the year 1969.

Also Read: Best Travel Books That Are Must-read For All Who Love To Travel

Also Read: 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Writer Jenny Han's Books To Add To Your Reading List