Best Audiobooks To Listen To On Your Way To Work; From 'Blink' To 'Waking Up'

If you love reading and find it hard to make time for a nice book, you must try audiobooks. Technology is being put into good use as many books are now being converted into audiobooks, making it easier for people to listen to them while travelling. Here are some top audiobooks you could listen to while going to work.

Best audiobooks to listen to at work

Blink – Malcolm Gladwell

Motivating yourself can be difficult at times and you may need friends and colleagues to help with it. Apart from that, you could choose to read books or listen to their audiobooks to change your way of living life. This book has been converted into an audiobook. It is about how to make better decisions in life and having a positive perspective on life.

Mastery – Robert Greene

This is the fifth book written by Robert Greene who writes biographies of great historical figures. Having explored Law of Power and after researching it for years, Robert Greene has managed to blend historical anecdote and psychological insight. It is considered by critics and scholars to be one of the finest books ever written.

The Art of Creative Thinking – Ro Judkins

Listening to motivating and positive things in the morning can make your day productive and leave you happy and satisfied with your work. This audiobook of The Art of Creative Thinking reveals how you can transform yourself, your business and the society through a deeper understanding of human creativity.

How to win friends and influence people - Dale Carnegie

One of the most phenomenal motivational books has been turned into an audiobook. The book talks about six ways to make people like your own self and twelve ways to get people to have your mindset. This book is a perfect guide for you to win friends and influence people.

Waking up - Sam Harris

There are millions of people in the world who want spirituality without following a religion. For those, this book by Sam Harris is a must-read as it is a guide to meditation as a rational spiritual practice by a neuroscientist and a psychologist.

