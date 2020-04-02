Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Here're Some Spiritual Podcasts You Can Spend Time Listening To

With the Coronavirus pandemic being the biggest concern of the world at the moment, people's anxiety levels are at an all-time high. People can do so much more, including engaging in creative activities and Netflix amid Coronavirus lockdown. One way of defeating your anxiousness is tuning in top podcasts. Given below are some of the best spiritual podcasts you can listen to that ensures to calm your mind with the some of the motivating stories, humour and positive vibes.

Spiritual podcasts to soothe your mental health

Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham

Apart from being a supermodel and body activist, Ashley Graham is also an amazing podcaster. In her weekly series, Ashley Graham gathers with some of her most inspiring friends to express her opinions and also tries bringing in a conclusion for various situations. Her recent episodes showcase her candid conversations with speaker Jay Shetty and Olympic athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Purification and Presence with Jay Shetty- Aubrey Marcus

Known for his mesmerising words and on-point delivery, Jay Shetty's motivational talk at the podcast with Aubrey Marcus is worth listening to. Aubrey Marcus's videos can surely soothe your mind during Coronavrius lockdown. He also has his own podcast website where he shares his blogs and videos.

Your Peace in Your Control- Sadhguru

Sadhguru's spiritual podcasts are widely followed by many across the world. In this video, he especially talks about mental health and the vital part of maintaining peacefulness in one's life. Sadhguru explains, that he is not interested in the great things that happen in the world, but only the things that work and give mental satisfaction.

How to manage stress- Dr Ranjan Chatterjee

Dr Ranjan Chatterjee is also one of the well-known personalities sharing his thoughts about basic morals of life. His spiritual podcasts receive heaps of comments and some of his followers reportedly also implement what he expresses. One of his spiritual podcasts about managing stress is a must-hear amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Happier with Gretchen Rubin

Now that many people are feeling overwhelmed with uncertainty and anxiety during the Coronavirus lockdown, Gretchen Rubin has shared an amazing podcast for people to hear during this situation. In the above podcast, she focuses on "Try This at Home" to maintain social distancing too. She urges her fans who are stewing in anxiety to watch this episode.

