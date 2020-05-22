Bill Clinton & James Patterson Team Up Again For New Novel 'The President's Daughter'

Ex- U.S. President Bill Clinton and American author James Patterson are teaming up again for a brand new novel. This novel has been titled The President’s Daughter. Bill Clinton and James Patterson both shed light on this novel’s storyline. The President’s Daughter is already being anticipated as hit due to the success of Clinton and Patterson’s previous collaboration.

Clinton & Patterson team up for a new novel

Mystery novel lovers and addicts from all around the world receive good news amidst this gloomy pandemic atmosphere from one of their favourite authors, James Patterson. James Patterson and Bill Clinton are working on a new novel. Clinton and Patterson made this announcement on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Also read | What Is The Bill Clinton Record Thing? Check How To Do The Bill Clinton Album Challenge

This collaboration between Bill Clinton and James Patterson comes two years after the release of their first novel, The President Is Missing. This brand new novel is titled The President’s Daughter. It is expected to hit the stands in June 2021.

The 2018 novel The President Is Missing was one of the most successful novels of the year. It reportedly sold 3.2 million copies. The pairing of Clinton’s personal experience as a President and James Patterson's expertise in weaving a mystery worked wonders for this novel. The same magic is expected in The President’s Daughter.

Also read | Bill Clinton Claims He Had Affair With Monica Lewinsky 'to Manage Anxieties'

But even though The President’s Daughter has the President playing a pivotal role it will not be a sequel of The President Is Missing. This second collaboration will feature brand new characters and hence will have a standalone plot. The President’s Daughter will follow the life of a former U.S. President as he lives in rural New Hampshire. But his life takes a drastic turn when his daughter gets kidnapped.

During their joint announcement, Bill Clinton and James Patterson spoke in detail about The President’s Daughter and their second collaboration. Bill Clinton said that he never imagined he would be writing a book with a “master storyteller” like James Patterson. He also added that he believes that readers will enjoy reading the novel as much as he is enjoying working on it. James Patterson also spoke about this second collaboration with Clinton. He called it a “highlight” of his career. The prolific novelist also assured his readers that they “won’t be disappointed” by the upcoming novel.

Also read | Shriya Pilgaonkar Shares Her Unique Collection Of Novels And Books

Also read | Books To Read That Are Based On Lucknow | Know The Culture And History Of The City