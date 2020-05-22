Shriya Pilgaonkar Shares Her Unique Collection Of Novels And Books

Actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar's daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her acting chops. The audience highly appreciated Shriya's acting skills in Amazon's web series Mirzapur, which is considered as one of the most successful web series. Apart from this, her role in the film Fan was also loved by many.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, just like several other Bollywood actors, Shriya Pilgaonkar has also turned to social media to entertain her fans. Shriya Pilgaonkar has used her quarantine time to connect with her best hobby, reading. In a recent video that Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on her Instagram account, one can see that she has an entire cabinet filled with various and exciting books to read.

She captioned her picture by stating that her cabinet is her treasure. It can be seen that the actor is enjoying a special moment with her treasure chest. In the photo, the actor is seen reading Samit Basu's Embroideries by Marjane Satrapi and Chosen Spirits.

Watch Shriya Pilgaonkar's pic below:

Some other Bollywood celebs who enjoy reading books

Shriya is not the only one who is spending her lockdown time with books. A few days back, Madhuri Dixit Nene too shared a post on Instagram which showed that she was reading the famous South African comedian Trevor Noah's autobiographical book 'Born a Crime'. Take a look at her post below.

After delivering many hits as an actor, Twinkle Khanna turned into a successful author. Not just she is an author, but she is also an avid reader. The actress is recently hooked to Van Gogh's book, Girl, Woman, Other.

Dancing diva Jacqueline Fernandez is making the most of self-isolation. A few days back, Jacqueline posted a series of photos where she can be seen reading Nick Hornby's Funny Girl. Apart from reading, the Dishoom actor is also spending time doing meditation and yoga.

Though Alia Bhatt chose to refrain from posting her photo with the book, Raazi actor gave a sneak peek into her much-loved novel, Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs. Alia posted the picture with a quote by Mason Cooley which states that: "Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are". (sic)

