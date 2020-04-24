What Is The Bill Clinton Record Thing? Check How To Do The Bill Clinton Album Challenge

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in many countries across the world. Many people are seen resorting to social media to stay connected with their family and friends. Hence, many sources of entertainment are coming up on various platforms, like Instagram challenges. Recently, everybody went crazy over the Gibberish filter when it was just launched. Now, here is a recent meme that went on to became so popular that it just turned into an Instagram challenge. The new challenge is called the Bill Clinton album challenge. Read on to know more about it.

What is the Bill Clinton record thing?

Recently, one might have seen a viral meme that is circulating all over social media. One can see former U.S President Bill Clinton sitting with four record albums near him. The meme shows Bill Clinton sitting down in crossed legs where three of the record albums are on the sides while he is holding onto one of them. Take a look at the pic below for more reference.

Image courtesy: bill_holding_your_fav_albums Instagram

According to Know Your Meme, the original Bill Clinton image was created for an article in the year 1999, for The Onion magazine (satirical publication), titled “Clinton writes a fan letter to Joan Jett”.

How to do the Bill Clinton album challenge?

For participating and sharing your own Bill Clinton album challenge, you need to open the website called billclintonswag.com.

As soon as you open the website, the template appears.

You can create a Bill Clinton album meme using customized record picks of your choice and share it with all your friends.

Image courtesy: Billclintonswag website

Just use the search bar to find out the album artwork that is your favourite and then each one gets allocated to the empty vinyl slots. Once done, you can click the "Generate Swag" button, to make your own Bill Clinton record meme and thus enter the Instagram challenge by sharing the meme with your friends.

