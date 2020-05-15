Books To Read That Are Based On Lucknow | Know The Culture And History Of The City

For several book lovers, the right book is known to change their lives forever. It is always said that any great travel book can be successful only if it is measured in miles and not in awards. Many times reading a book can also be as transformative as the journey itself. During the quarantine period, the book lovers can make the most out of this time by reading some of the books that will bring Lucknow to you.

Books to read to experience Lucknow

Lucknow the Historic City

The book is written by Dr W.H. Siddiqi. Lucknow was once the seat of the Indo-Muslim civilization. The book is based on the urban history fo Lucknow with reference to its Art, Architecture and sophisticated culture. The book also briefly described the salient features of some of its monuments.

Architecture of Lucknow

Written by Neeta Das, the book is set in the 18th and 19th century of India. The book elaborated the history of Lucknow and the various monuments in the city. The book gives the reader a complete knowledge of the subject. This book will make the readers want to visit the beautiful city of Lucknow.

Glimpses of Deccan and Awadh

The book is a combination of essays and translations on the History of Deccan and Awadh for the period 1193 to 1976 AD. Written by Dr Hamid Afaq Qureshi, the book depicts the socio-cultural History of Bijapur. It also describes the Holi and Diwali celebrations of the Nawabs of Awadh which is based on the contemporary sources.

Lucknow 1857

The book is written by Roshan Taqui and reveals that the war of independence actually started on May 3, 1857, in Lucknow. It also reveals that the period from January 8, 1856, to May 3rd 1857 was important considering as the prelude period of the war of independence. Some important factors and incidents from that era are discussed in this book.

Lucknow: Memories of a City

The book looks at 150 years of Lucknow's recent history. Written by Violette Graff, the book will take the readers back to the Nawabi days. The book is a must-read for those who want to know more about the Nawabi city of Lucknow.

