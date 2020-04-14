From 'How To Stop Time' To 'A Week In December'; Here Are Some Books Set In London

There are several books that are set in London. From classics to new releases, here are some books that you can read during the lockdown. Take a look at these books that capture the essence of the city through their stories.

Mrs Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

It follows the life of Clarissa Dalloway as she prepares for a party she’s hosting. This story provides the readers with an image of an upper-class London housewife in their minds. The focus is on the monologues of the protagonists rather than the action. It is worth reading.

How to Stop Time by Matt Haig

The story revolves around Tom Hazard, a man with a rare condition that slows down the ageing process. He is centuries old and grew up in Elizabethan London. The book tells the story of immortality. From his past to the modern-day, the story’s focus is set on Hazard’s mental state and the toll that immortality has taken psychologically. It is a vibrant exploration of love and loss.

Swing Time by Zadie Smith

This is a recent release. Swing Time comes from the British writer Zadie Smith. It was released in November 2016. The story takes place in London, New York, and West Africa and is focused on two mixed raced girls who can tap dance. Their rapidly developing friendship is beautiful.

Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens

This book follows a young orphan story as he escapes a workhouse for the big smoke, where he falls in with a gang of pickpockets. It sheds light on the realities of people living in poverty in London over a century back. The characters in the book make it worth the read.

A Week in December by Sebastian Faulks

This book follows the lives of seven locals over the course of seven days. A Week in December shed light on how our lives are intertwined. We meet a lot of people but understand only a few. It is a soulful read.

Image Credits: Official covers from Goodreads