Travel Books To Read Amid COVID-19 Lockdown To Remember The 'Art Of Travel'

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made millions of people across the globe practise social distancing and self-isolation. While being in the COVID-19 lockdown, people are reportedly spending their time watching films/shows, indulging in indoor hobbies and reading books. In fact, people have been sharing the books they are reading whilst being in the COVID-19 lockdown on social media and discussing them in detail.

It is only understandable that people who are of the extrovert nature and enjoy travelling can feel the blues while being in the confinement of their homes. But, that does not mean that one cannot read travel books get acquaint with the concept of travel in theory, before embarking on adventures of their home after the global pandemic ends. Below are some of the best travel books to read while being at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Art of Travel - Alain de Botton

The Art of Travel explores the much deeper side of why people travel. It sheds a light on the purpose of traveling and explains the real truths about travelling having a connection with philosophy. Writer Alain de Botton keeps forward an honest mirror for readers to understand that the grandeur of a destination in a person's mind can often be much better than the reality of it.

Image courtesy - Allain de Botton official website

Vagabonding: An Uncommon Guide to the Art of Long-term World Travel - Rolf Potts

This exemplary work by Rolf Potts is a guide for people who wish to spend a big chunk of their life dedicated to travelling. Vagabonding: An Uncommon Guide to the Art of Long-term World Travel teaches readers how to budget their travelling and change their mindset on how money works during travelling. One of the biggest takeaways from this book by Rolf Potts is about letting go of the relationship with possessions and living life in a minimal manner.

Image courtesy - Rolf Potts official website

In A Sunburned Country - Bill Bryson

In A Sunburned Country chronicles the journey of Bill Bryson through Australia. The book is a detailed summary of Bill Bryson through Australia's East Coast to West Coast. Author Bill also includes a number of facts to go with the travel stories which can prove helpful for people to travel through Australia after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

Image courtesy - Bill Bryson official website

