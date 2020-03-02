Books To Read That Are Penned By Hollywood Celebrities Like Mindy Kaling & Others

From Mindy Kaling’s Why not me to Drew Barrymore’s Little Girl Lost, many Hollywood celebrities have penned their memoirs and other stories, tugging the audience’s heartstrings with their unconventional style of story-telling and gripping plot. Here are a few must-read books, which are penned by Hollywood celebrities.

Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?

Mindy Kaling is an Emmy-nominated writer and actor on NBC's The Office. Apart from her contribution to the world of cinema, she is also known for her work as an author, as the actor has many successful bestsellers like Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? under her belt. The much-acclaimed book invites readers on a tour of Mindy Kaling’s life and her unscientific observations on romance, friendship, and Hollywood, with several conveniently placed stopping points.

I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons

Kevin Hart, who is an award-winning actor and comedian, has managed to turn his immense talent by writing a funny, heartfelt, and inspirational memoir on survival and the importance of believing in yourself sincere. Authored by Kevin Hart, I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons tells the story of Hart and how he made it big in Hollywood with sheer hard work and struggles. The book became a hot-seller within a few weeks of its release and was listed among the top-selling books of 2017.

Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You

Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer and songwriter, who is also known for her humanitarian workshops and schemes running across the world. After achieving immense success as a musician in the western music industry, Dolly Parton kick-started her writing career with Dixie Fixin's, which features over 100 recipes collected from her childhood and family members. However, her Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You is among her most noted works.

The much-acclaimed book explores the personal philosophy of Dolly, which she has forged over the course of her astonishing career as a singer and philanthropist. In this thought-provoking book, she has managed to draw in her childhood experiences of growing up in the hills of eastern Tennessee.

Scrappy Little Nobody

Scrappy Little Nobody is a memoir penned down by Anna Kendrick, which is a collection of autobiographical essays. With the book, she shared an audiobook, which revealed that the book was published to make people laugh, to feel connected to others, and maybe get people to feel more connected to the actor.