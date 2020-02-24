Donald Trump's 'The Art Of The Deal' And Other Books That Ruled The Business World

The current President of the United States Donald Trump, has arrived in India for a two-day visit. Before making his way into politics, Donald Trump was a successful businessman and a renowned television personality. Apart from acting and trade, he has also left an impression in the literature field. Reportedly, he has written around 10 books about his real estate dealings, his television show and his country, among others. Here is the list of a few of his books:

Donald Trump's Books:

Trump: The Art of the Deal

Donald Trump's first book, published in 1987, is a part memoir and part business-advice book. Trump: The Art of the Deal is credited to Donald Trump and journalist Tony Schwartz. The book includes an 11-step formula for business success, inspired by Norman Vincent Peale's The Power of Positive Thinking. Reportedly, the book has been translated into over a dozen languages. Though the exact figures for the number of copies sold of The Art of the Deal are not available, it is speculated that it sold over 1 million hardcover copies

READ | Books Based On The American President Donald Trump's Term In The White House

Trump: Surviving at the Top

Trump: Surviving at the Top is jointly written by Donald Trump and journalist Charles Leerhsen, and published by Random House. The 1990 book follows as a continuation and response to Trump: The Art of the Deal. Later, in 1991, Warner Books purchased the paperback rights to the book and re-released it as The Art of Survival.

READ | Donald Trump Hails Indian Film Industry's Achievements, Cites ‘DDLJ’, ‘Sholay’ Amid Cheers

Trump: The Art of the Comeback

In his 1997 published book, Trump: The Art of the Comeback, Donald Trump wrote about his bankruptcy in 1990. He also mentioned how he managed to come back through negotiations. His book points out ten tips for success.

READ | President Donald Trump: India Has Been Admired By The World For Its 'Unity In Diversity'

Trump: How to Get Rich

Trump: How to Get Rich, a 2004 non-fiction book, is written by Donald Trump and Meredith McIver, a staff writer for The Trump Organization. The book concentrates on Trump's fame and public image. It contains 53 short business commandments and finishes with a section about Trump's role in The Apprentice.

READ | Donald Trump Accuses Adam Schiff Of Leaking Classified Documents Of Russia Helping Sanders

Trump 101: The way to success

Trump 101: The Way to Success is a 2006 book credited to Donald Trump and written by ghostwriter Meredith McIver. The book is divided into approximately twenty sets of aspirational genres, including advising the reader to strive to better themselves, recognising the right business opportunities when they come along, trying new things, and the art of negotiation, among others. Later in 2007, Wiley published the book again in print and e-book format.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Donald Trump Instagram)