Here Are Top Celebrity Cookbooks Every Fitness Enthusiast Must Check Out

In contemporary times, fitness has become a priority across the world. Everyone desires to have a fit body in today's day and age. Especially during the age of social media. A healthy lifestyle calls for a healthy and nutritional diet, apart from working out. However, there are several celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood who are extremely fitness-oriented and have also shared their fitness mantra through cookbooks which are made available for everyone to purchase. Here is a list of celebrity cookbooks which you must definitely check out if you are planning on leading a healthy lifestyle:

1) Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon

The American actor, producer and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon is a fitness enthusiast has her cookbook named Whiskey in a Teacup. This cookbook comprises several beauty tips, recipes, lifestyle tips and also sheds some light on the Southern traditions. The book was launched in 2018 while its title comes from Witherspoon's grandmother, which the actor admitted on the book's website.

2) Amma Mia by Esha Deol

Dhoom actor Esha Deol recently launched her first cookbook titled Amma Mia in February 2020. Amma Mia is packed with Esha Deol's stories, advice, and recipes for toddlers. Apart from that it also reflects her journey to transforming into a mother.

3) Food, Health and Happiness by Oprah Winfrey

The American media mogul, actor and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey also owns a cookbook which consists of 115 recipes for great meals and a better life. Winfrey launched her cookbook in 2017 while she has also spoken about her lifelong relationship with food in the book. In a media interview, she stated that the recipes in her book are from the wonderful chefs that she has been blessed to know and work with over the years.

4) The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal by Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has her cookbook titled The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal which talks about the power of simple, quality food. The book has more than 100 recipes in it and customizable meal plans. It was launched in 2019.

