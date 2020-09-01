Coding Books For Children: Top 10 Books For Kids To Learn Coding As A New Language

Many people will agree that learning a new language is very important. Coding is a type of language that has come into play. Coding jobs are very well paid and can also help kids or adults secure other jobs in the world of IT. But at the start, coding may look like a difficult task So here is a list of 10 books for kids to help them kick start their code learning journey:

Coding Books for Children

1. Computer Coding for Kids by Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman is a British mathematician and TV presenter who has an IQ score of 154, as reported Mirror UK. Her book Computer Coding for Kids: From Binary Code to Building Games has received a high rating on Goodreads and has been defined as a simple book that can help children learn to code really fast. Many buyers of the book have also mentioned on sale websites that the book is easy for young kids to follow.

2. Coding for Kids: Python by Adrienne B. Tacke

Coding for Kids: Python: Learn to Code with 50 Awesome Games and Activities by author Adrienne B. Tacke has been defined as easy to read. The book has a rating of 4.4 stars out 5 on Goodreads and the description suggests that the book is very easy for kids of ages 10 onwards to read. Some reviewers on Goodreads have also mentioned that the book is a good coding book for beginners.

3. My First Coding Book by Kiki Prottsman

Kiki Prottsman is a computer science educator and also the author of the book My First Coding Book: Packed with Flaps and Lots More to Help You Code Without a Computer!. The book came out in 2017 and has been defined as a good book and other readers mentioned that the book offered 'clear explanations for young kids to learn about the fundamental concepts'. This book is also one of the good coding books for young adults.

4. Computer Coding Python Projects for Kids by Carol Vorderman

A beginners book by Carol Vorderman, Computer Coding Python Projects for Kids: A Step-by-Step Visual Guide is a book that helps kids understand code with simple sets and clear instructions. The book has received 4.00 stars out of 5 and many readers have highly recommended this book. It is also the best coding books for kids and teaches them how to start coding.

5. Coding for Kids Scratch by Matthew Highland

Mathew Highland is a Goodreads author and his book - Coding for Kids Scratch: Learn Coding Skills, Create 10 Fun Games, and Master Scratch is rated to be one of the best coding books for beginners. The book is rated 4.34 out of 5 stars on Goodreads. One reader mentioned that 'the drag-n-drop coding language called Scratch' was very helpful in the book and added the book was a good read.

6. A Beginner's Guide to Coding Book by Marc Scott

Marc Scott is a former Coding and Computer Science teacher and his book - A Beginner's Guide to Coding Book has been highly rated on Goodreads. One reader mentioned that the book had 'very good illustrations and attractive projects'. A Beginner's Guide to Coding Book by Marc Scott is yet another good coding book for young adults.

7. How to Code: A Step-by-Step Guide to Computer Coding by Max Wainewrigh

How to Code: A Step-by-Step Guide to Computer Coding is a book by Max Wainewrigh and it has got a rating of 4.05 on Goodreads. A reader mentioned that the book gave a 'good introduction to Scratch, Logo, and Python' and other readers mentioned that it was one of the best coding books for kids.

8. Coding for Kids by Step Simon Weber

A fun and easy book by Simon Weber is Coding for Kids: Beginners Guide with Fun and Easy Activities to Learn Coding Step by Step. The book has many activities and games that help kids to learn to code. The book has also been rated well on Goodreads.

9. Creative Coding in Python by Sheena Vaidyanathan

Creative Coding in Python: 30+ Programming Projects in Art, Games and more by Sheena Vaidyanathan has been rated 4.34 on Goodreads. A reader mentioned that the book was a good manual to start. Other reader mentioned it was a good book to learn Python.

10. Getting Started with Coding by Camille McCue

Getting Started with Coding: Get Creative with Code is a good book for kids. The book has a rating of 3.65 on Goodreads. Many readers mentioned the book was good for kids.

Promo Pic Credit: Unsplash by Rick Kimotho