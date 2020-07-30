When Sushant Singh Rajput Predicted The Inclusion Of Coding In Syllabus In 2018; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput was undeniably one of the shining stars of the Hindi film industry, who had become a household name because of his exemplary performances in popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta'. However, off late, Sushant was extremely involved in his entrepreneurial ventures. The Chhichhore actor had also taken up coding as a hobby during the COVID-19 lockdown before his untimely death on June 14. Recently, an interview of SSR from 2018 is making the rounds on the internet wherein he spoke about the inevitable changes in the syllabus that future beholds.

Sushant predicted the inclusion of coding in the syllabus in 2018

After the success of Kedarnath, during an interview with an online portal, Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about certain facts about what the future beholds for the education system across the globe. He revealed how coding will be one of the inclusions in the syllabus, five years down the line, just like English and Mathematics were in the past. He also spoke about the importance and focus paid by the education system on the emotional quotient of the students for making them emotionally stable to fathom the evolution. A fan page of the late actor posted a video clip on Instagram from his interview, back in 2018, wherein Sushant predicted the inclusion of coding in the syllabus.

Watch the video below:

Last year in September, Sushant had taken to his Twitter handle to share his '50 dreams & counting'. A lot of his dream comprised brilliant ideas on how to support the future generation. Some of his dreams among the 50 that he had revealed included, 'Help kids learn about space', 'Send 100 kids to ISRO/ NASA', 'Teach coding to the visually impaired', 'Work for free education', 'Work in AI and exponential technologies' and 'Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces' to name a few. In 2018, he also joined the board of a Gurugram-based tech start-up, which worked on virtual reality with an objective to leverage technology by engaging with talented artistes and create new digital content.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's 50 dreams list below:

My 50 DREAMS & counting...! 😉

————————

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌

6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾

7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO. 🌇

27. Raise a horse 🐎

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾

29. Work for Free Education 📚

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋

34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

