When Sushant Singh Rajput Predicted The Inclusion Of Coding In Syllabus In 2018; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput was undeniably one of the shining stars of the Hindi film industry, who had become a household name because of his exemplary performances in popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta'. However, off late, Sushant was extremely involved in his entrepreneurial ventures. The Chhichhore actor had also taken up coding as a hobby during the COVID-19 lockdown before his untimely death on June 14. Recently, an interview of SSR from 2018 is making the rounds on the internet wherein he spoke about the inevitable changes in the syllabus that future beholds.
After the success of Kedarnath, during an interview with an online portal, Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about certain facts about what the future beholds for the education system across the globe. He revealed how coding will be one of the inclusions in the syllabus, five years down the line, just like English and Mathematics were in the past. He also spoke about the importance and focus paid by the education system on the emotional quotient of the students for making them emotionally stable to fathom the evolution. A fan page of the late actor posted a video clip on Instagram from his interview, back in 2018, wherein Sushant predicted the inclusion of coding in the syllabus.
Last year in September, Sushant had taken to his Twitter handle to share his '50 dreams & counting'. A lot of his dream comprised brilliant ideas on how to support the future generation. Some of his dreams among the 50 that he had revealed included, 'Help kids learn about space', 'Send 100 kids to ISRO/ NASA', 'Teach coding to the visually impaired', 'Work for free education', 'Work in AI and exponential technologies' and 'Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces' to name a few. In 2018, he also joined the board of a Gurugram-based tech start-up, which worked on virtual reality with an objective to leverage technology by engaging with talented artistes and create new digital content.
My 50 DREAMS & counting...! 😉— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻♂️
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌
6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾
7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
26. Visit LIGO. 🌇— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
27. Raise a horse 🐎
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾
29. Work for Free Education 📚
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘♂️
32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋
34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
Learn how to Farm— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
