Digital Book Camp For Kids Arranged By GurgaonMoms In Collaboration With Penguin India

According to the latest reports, Penguin India has come with a new digital venture. To keep the children of the country engaged during the lockdown, they have arranged a digital month-long summer camp. Apparently they have also come with some books on Coronavirus. Authors from all over the country will host talk shows, masterclasses, do-it-yourself activities and reading sessions. Names enlisted for digital book camp are Esha Deol, Ruskin Bond, Jane DeSouza, fitness expert Deanne Panday and spiritual guide Sri M. PTI ZMN RDS RDS.

Penguin India's digital book camp for kids

This initiative of a digital book camp has been taken by a group of women in Delhi NCR called GurgaonMoms. With the Coronavirus in India forcing a lockdown in the nation, this initiative has been welcomed by everyone.

The Vice-President of Penguin India, Preeti Chaturvedi told PTI, "With outdoor activities suspended and everyone being advised to stay in, parents are facing a challenge to keep children meaningfully engaged. Amid all this, we initiated the idea of #StayHappy to bring cheer and quality content to our readers".

Chaturvedi further adds on the idea of a digital book camp, "Over a period of one month, our authors will curate talks, masterclasses, read-aloud sessions and DIY activities through the channel of GurgaonMoms. We have an impressive line-up in place and hope our readers will enjoy this initiative". The director of GurgaonMoms Book Club, Upasana Luthra said it would not be a better way of using digital gadgets than for this digital book camp. She said, "We are looking forward to many more on a diverse range of topics. Esha Deol among the speakers addressed us and we were so thrilled to see her share her story with us".

In a video for the digital book camp, Esha Deol had spoken about her journey of motherhood as narrated in her book, Amma Mia. She also spoke about the safety measures to be taken during this dreadful time of Coronavirus in India. About the digital book camo initiative, Deol is of the opinion that, "Parents and kids are dealing with a unique challenge right now and I thought this will be a great opportunity to connect with them and share my own challenges and experiences as a parent, which I also document in my book".

(With inputs from PTI)

