Edgar Allan Poe's Best Horror And Detective Genre Books To Read

Edgar Allan Poe is known as the father of the modern detective novel and his writing has influenced many contemporary authors. He remains to this day one of the most brilliant writers that America ever had during the last century. His stories still resonate with many of his fans and a few of his work is still considered to leave a meaningful impact on today’s society. Here is a list of popular Edgar Allan Poe books you must read.

The Black Cat and other stories

The story shares the deep psychological layers crafted into the plot which is similar to The Tell-Tale Heart. It revolves around a black cat and the fact that the protagonist often comes across the same often. The added supernatural twists are characteristic of Poe’s stories and always manages to make his stories a fun read.

The Tell-Tale Heart

The book The Tell-Tale Heart contains quite a few short stories. The story depicts a man’s descent into madness and it is hard to believe that the author had no firsthand experience of dealing with mentally impaired patients. It is and continues to be one of Poe’s best books.

The Masque of the Red Death

Poe is known for his gothic fiction and his this creative short story is considered as one of his top works. The story revolves around a prince and it's also hinted at the impermanence of our own existence. The well-plotted story and the twists and turns make this book stand out and worth reading.

The Fall of the House of Usher

The story revolves around the last remaining members of the Usher clan. The book is certainly a riveting read as Poe delves into the world of the supernatural with his creativity. Moreover, he also ratchets up the tension and curiosity with every single paragraph.

The Murders in the Rue Morgue

The Murders in the Rue Morgue is a riveting short story from start to finish in which Poe delves into horror and mindless butchery. The story takes place in Paris and revolves around a detective who is trying to solve some of the grisliest murders. Being replete with visceral imagery, this is one of the top Edgar Allan Poe books.

