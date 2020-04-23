World Book Day 2020: Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey And Other Celebs Who Run Book Clubs

It is not known to many that all the bookworms out there celebrate April 23 as World Book Day across the world. World Book Day 2020 is also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book. The main idea behind celebrating World Book Day 2020 is to promote reading and publishing among the people. There are many celebrities too who are known to be avid readers and have started their own book clubs for their fans.

These book clubs often pose as a delight for all the book lovers and further glorify the essence of World Book Day 2020. This World Book Day 2020, take a glimpse of these book clubs founded by the celebrities. Here are the celebrities who established these book clubs.

Here are the celebrities whose book clubs will brighten the significance of World Book Day 2020

Emma Watson

Emma Watson founded a feminist book club for all her fans in the year titled Our Shared Shelf. Emma Watson often makes several book recommendations on Our Shared Shelf much to the delight of her fans. Any book lover can check out and join Emma Watson's book club, this World Book Day.

Oprah Winfrey

Being an actor, chat show host and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey added another feather to her cap when she founded her book club titled Oprah's Book Club in the year 1996. Since then, Oprah Winfrey herself chooses books for the club. Oprah Winfrey also holds a discussion on the book she chooses to read for a particular month and her book for the current month is Hidden Valley Road by Bob Kolker.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's book club is titled as Reese's Book Club. This, World Book Day 2020, one can check out the Big Little Lies actor's book club wherein she recommends a book every month with a woman as the centre of the story. For this World Book Day 2020, Reese has recommended the book Untamed by Glennon Doyle.