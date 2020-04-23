World Book Day: Here's How You Can Beautify Your Bookshelf And Give It A 'me' Factor

It is a lesser-known fact that every year, April 23 is observed as World Book Day across the world. Also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book, the main idea behind celebrating this day is to promote reading and publishing among the masses. However, before getting into further details about World Book Day, it's a given that a lot of pals love reading, or at least one person in each family has a fascination with books.

Although it is not necessary for them to be avid readers, some people just love hoarding books. Therefore, if you are one amongst them and usually find it difficult to arrange or place your books in an attractive way, then here are some tips and ideas on how to decorate your bookshelf:

1) Colour is the key

A lot of people love visually aesthetic sights, but usually have a hard time figuring out how to arrange their books to give them an aesthetical appeal. Therefore, the simplest way of doing so is by arranging them in the shades that please you the most. From bright to sombre, your bookshelf can certainly be your oyster.

2) Artsy finesse

You can also put your artsy skills to test by making some art and craft DIYs to deck up your bookshelf. From a vintage showpiece to something very basic like a dreamcatcher, there are ample of options to choose from, for decorating your bookshelf.

3) Light it up

The easiest yet one of the most attractive ways to give your bookshelf an edge over others is by decorating it with fairy lights. One can never go wrong with fairy lights as they tend to enhance the look of every possible thing. There is a wide range of colours to choose from in terms of fairy lights to male your bookshelf stand out.

4) What better than greenery?

Indoor plants have been an obsession lately, for a lot of people to add a natural element to their personal space. Similarly, you can also draw some inspiration from the same. There are plenty of options in indoor plants to select from that will help you beautify your bookshelf with mere efforts.

5) Add a personal touch

Along with stacking up your bookshelf, you can give it a personal touch by incorporating several basic yet impressive deas. From decorating it with photo frames to placing some artefacts that you might have bought from any of your trips, it will help you add a 'me' factor to your bookshelf.

