Ernest Hemingway Best Books You Must Add To Your Classics To-read List

During the twentieth century, Ernest Hemingway was the most influential American writer. He focused on writing for the action genre but, also passionately wrote about love, life, and war. He loved writing about the culture of a specific country he visited, read about his best-written books below,

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Ernest Hemingway’s best novel, For Whom the Bell Tolls is based on a real-life incident which occurred to an American journalist and war reporter, during the Spanish Civil War. Although the books focuses on the struggles he faces, the novel also focuses on the love story of the protagonist.

The Old Man and the Sea

The Old Man and the Sea is Ernest Hemingway’s last published novel which depicts the story of Santiago an old and experienced fisherman. It focuses on how he fails to catch a fish for nearly half a year but it comes to an end when he snags a marlin. This book won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 and also contributed to his Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954.

To Have and Have Not

Ernest Hemingway’s fourth published novel To Have and Have Not is about Harry Morgan, a fishing boat captain. He runs an illegal importation and exportation between Cuba and Florida. After he is thugged by his customers, he takes a job on the wrong side of the law, to make ends meet.

The Sun Also Rises

This book, The Sun Also Rises was the emerging book that gave Ernest Hemingway his fame and recognition. The story follows a group of American and British men and women who travel all the way from Paris to Pamplona to watch bulls running and bullfighting at a festival. It focuses on the relationship of a Jake Barnes, the narrator and the central character.

A Farewell to Arms

A Farewell to Arms is the third book of Ernest Hemingway which is taken from the poem by George Peele, a poet and dramatist from the 16th century. Written by a first-person the book provides an insight into the pains caused by the war and the perceptions of war.

