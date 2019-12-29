New Year 2020: Check These Inspiring Self-help Books That Are Ideal For 'New You'

Create a new you this new year 2020. Reading is one of the best ways to learn, experience new life. So, let’s start this new year with the best inspirational books:

Inspiring Books Perfect for New Year for a New You

Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

This is a book by Malcolm Gladwell. It brings us on a journey through the past and psychology of human confusion by using interesting examples from history. He talks about “Talking to a stranger” and says it is one of the most important things everybody does, and so it can have the greatest impact on people’s life successes and failures. In this book, you will see him using examples of why Neville Chamberlain could trust Hitler and many more. This book will be one of the best picks to create a new you.

We are the Weather by Jonathan Safran Foer

Safran Foer does not suggest you have to cut meat absolutely. In this book, the author focuses on the benefits of going on a vegan diet before dinner, not just to improve your wellbeing, but the whole world. According to the author, meat production takes twice as much land as deforestation to feed people. Apart from this, there are other arguments as well that stress the benefits of a healthy diet.

Hope in the Dark by Rebecca Solnit

In this book, Rebecca Solnit argues in the face of despair for radical hope. She urges everyone to celebrate little wins and avoid giving up, even when the future looks bleak. This will be a great pick for you to step into a new year.

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (1936)

Dale Carnegie is the ultimate go-to guy when it comes to self-help books. How to Win Friends and Influence People is one of the largest selling books of all time, with over 15 million copies sold worldwide. Carnegie wrote it way back in 1936. The target audience was the young working class, most of which consisted of people who were hoping to climb the corporate ladder. His message is simple and far less aphoristic than it may meet the eye at first: "You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you..."

