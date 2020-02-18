Fyodor Dostoevsky: 4 Books Of The Author That A Psychology Lover Will Cherish

Fyodor Dostoevsky is often considered as one of the greatest psychologists in the literary world. His works explored human psychology. He was an acclaimed Russian novelist, short story writer and philosopher. Here are some of his most popular literary works one must read to have a deeper understanding of human psychology.

Crime and Punishment

The novel Crime and Punishment was published in 1866. It is undeniably the most popular work of Fyodor Dostoevsky. His brilliant and deep examination of a crime and its aftermath is what this book is all about. The book makes you rethink about the rights and wrongs in life. The plot focuses on the moral dilemmas the character faces while formulating a plan to kill an amoral pawnbroker.

The Brothers Karamazov

The Brothers Karamazov was published in the year 1880 and is the last novel that Dostoevsky wrote before he passed away. The novel encompasses discussions on faith and morality. The plot revolves around the life of the Karamazov brothers and how things bring them together after their father gets murdered. Dostoevsky has done a brilliant job in detailing the psyche of the brother and has made a perfect crime story.

Notes From Underground

Notes From Underground revolves around the life of a single character and how he gets disillusioned about the oppressed and corrupted society around him. The book serves as a cutting narrative on corruption, and how hatred and alienation engulfs a person. The novel was published in 1864 and is considered as one of Fyodor Dostoevsky's best works along with The Gambler which revolves around the same theme of fighting against gambling and addiction.

The Gambler

Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky wrote the book The Gambler based on his personal struggles from gambling. It is one of the most personal books written by the author. The book encompassed his own struggles with gambling and the overwhelming power of obsession. It was published in 1866 under a strict guideline to pay off his own gambling debts.

