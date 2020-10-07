George RR Martin Gives Peek Into Hodor's Fate In His Books; Reveals He Steals The Sword

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin gave an insight into his upcoming books while revealing his plan for the scene which involves a sword from the crypts of Winterfell. In an interview by Entertainment Weekly, George RR Martin gave a spoiler of a key event from The Winds of Winter. Martin said that Hodor has a sword from the crypts of Winterfell in the books, and Bran would have been skin changing into Hodor to practice fighting.

Hodor's death in the series & fate in the book

Many fans of GOT know that monoverbal Hodor (essayed by Kristian Nairn) died in the season 6 episode The Door. While talking about Hodor's death scene, George RR Martin said that it was executed 'very well'. He praised the scene and stated that the makers did it very physical 'hold the door' with Hodor's strength. However, he further added that there will be changes in the book. Giving a recap, Martin added that in the book, Hodor has stolen one of the old swords from the crypt.

Martin further explained that Bran has been warging into Hodor and practising with his body because Bran had been trained in swordplay. Explaining the episode in the book, Martin asserted that telling Hodor to 'hold the door' is more like 'hold this pass'. Hodor will defend when enemies are coming while fighting and killing them. To conclude it, Martin said that it is a little different, but the same idea.

Recap of what happened to Hodor in the series

When the tragic reason why Bran Stark's companion Hodor only uttered the word 'Hodor' was revealed, it turned out to be a shock for many GOT fans. In the scene, it was revealed that Hodor was once a stable boy named Wylis, who lived in Winterfell. Later, he transformed into Hodor when the young Bran Stark accidentally used his skin changing magic to connect the past and future together.

The magic led to young Wylis watching his future self dying as he physically held a door being attacked by a horde of wights. The trauma left Wylis able to only say a broken-down version of 'hold the door'. The giant was commanded to 'hold the door' and used his weight to block an exit as undead wights attacked, allowing Bran Stark and Meera Reed to escape in the series.

