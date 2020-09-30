'Game Of Thrones' Key Scene Author George RR Martin Hates The Most

Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin is not just a fantasy lover but he is also a huge history buff who has a lot of knowledge about Medieval European lifestyle and culture. Due to his love of history, George RR Martin dislikes one key scene from the Game of Thrones TV show on HBO. In an excerpt from the upcoming book, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, George RR Martin revealed that he hated how King Robert Baratheon died in the show. The author mainly hates this scene because of its inaccurate depiction of a Medieval hunting party.

Why George RR Martin hates King Robert Baratheon's death in HBO's Game of Thrones

Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon is set to release on October 6, 2020. This new book is written by James Hibberd and details all the behind-the-scenes preparations that the cast and crew went through to create HBO's epic Game of Thrones TV series. According to an excerpt from this book, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin actually hated a key scene from the show.

In the show, King Robert Baratheon dies when he and three of his companions enter the forest to hunt down a boar. The boar ends up impaling the king, and Robert soon passes away due to his injuries. While the Game of Thrones book also has Robert dying after a boar attack, the scene is never described and instead, Ned Stark hears about the accident from the Court.

However, in the HBO show, Robert's fight with the boar is shown on screen. This is the scene from Game of Thrones that George RR Martin hates the most. In Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, George RR Martin explains that as a history buff, he knows that a royal hunting party is composed of hundreds of men and hunting dogs. The King's hunt would have been a big event, almost like an outdoor party.

However, in the show, Robert enters the forest with just four men and they are all armed with spears. George RR Martin stated that this was his least favourite Game of Thrones scene due to its historical inaccuracies. But the author accepted that at that point, the showrunners did not have the budget for hunting dogs and a large background cast, so it would have been impossible to recreate the scene accurately.

