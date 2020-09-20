George RR Martin Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Game Of Thrones' Author

George Raymond Richard Martin, known by his popular name, George RR Martin, has written a slew of novels in his illustrative career. He became a household name after the series of epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, written by him, was adapted into the HBO series titled Game of Thrones. Take this quick George RR Martin quiz, and check out if you are a die-hard fan of the author.

George RR Martin quiz

1. Do you know the year in which George RR Martin began writing his first series of epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire- A Game of Thrones?

1991

1992

1993

1994

2. Do you know what was that one thing which George RR Martin and his father bonded over?

Movies

Books

Sports

Shopping

3. Do you know how many awards has Martin bagged in his career?

20

25

22

24

(Source: @GRRMspeaking Twitter)

4. Can you guess George RR Martin's favourite character from Avengers?

Wonder-Man

Hulk

Thor

Loki

5. Which of these George Newbern's movies' screenplay was penned by George RR Martin?

Father of the Bride 1991

Doorways 1994

Dadnapped 2009

Doppelganger 1993

6. What was the name of George's 'vampire novel' that was published in 1982? The novel was set in the 19th century on the Mississippi River.

The Ice Dragon

Dying of the Light

Fevre Dream

Tuf Voyaging

7. Remember how George reacted when Games Of Thrones' final season-ending received mixed reviews from fans. Fans went on to call the series ending as 'unfinished' and 'definitely not the full story'. Guess Martin's reaction to it.

"People know an ending, but not the ending"

"It was the way it was decided"

"It was fragmented"

"People should see the other side of it"

8. Can you guess the name of the University where Geroge RR Martin spent three formative years as 'journalism' and English 'professor' in the 1970s?

Clarke University, Dubuque

Divine Word College, Dubuque

Loras College, Dubuque

Emmaus Bible College, Dubuque

9. George RR Martin's first novel, Dying of the Light, debuted in which year?

1998

1977

1994

1991

10. In 1989, Martin was hired as a writer-producer on a new dramatic fantasy series. He became the show's co-supervising producer and wrote 14 of its episodes. Can you guess the show? (Hint: It stars Jay Ryan)

Seinfeld

Beauty and the Beast

Major Dad

Saved by the Bell

Answer bank for George RR Martin quiz:

1991 In an interview with Rolling Stone, Geroge shared that his father and he hardly talked. He stated that the only thing that they really bonded over was 'sports'. 25 As per the report of Hypable, George was particularly fond of the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, and one of his favourite characters was the short-lived- Wonder-Man. Doorways 1994 Fevre Dream The author told German Newspaper Welt that "People know an ending, but not the ending". More so, George stated that the makers of the TV show had overtaken him, which he didn't expect. Clarke University, Dubuque 1977 Beauty and the Beast

