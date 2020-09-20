George RR Martin Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Game Of Thrones' Author

George Raymond Richard Martin, known by his popular name, George RR Martin, has written a slew of novels in his illustrative career. He became a household name after the series of epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, written by him, was adapted into the HBO series titled Game of Thrones. Take this quick George RR Martin quiz, and check out if you are a die-hard fan of the author.
George RR Martin quiz
1. Do you know the year in which George RR Martin began writing his first series of epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire- A Game of Thrones?
2. Do you know what was that one thing which George RR Martin and his father bonded over?
- Movies
- Books
- Sports
- Shopping
3. Do you know how many awards has Martin bagged in his career?
(Source: @GRRMspeaking Twitter)
4. Can you guess George RR Martin's favourite character from Avengers?
- Wonder-Man
- Hulk
- Thor
- Loki
5. Which of these George Newbern's movies' screenplay was penned by George RR Martin?
- Father of the Bride 1991
- Doorways 1994
- Dadnapped 2009
- Doppelganger 1993
6. What was the name of George's 'vampire novel' that was published in 1982? The novel was set in the 19th century on the Mississippi River.
- The Ice Dragon
- Dying of the Light
- Fevre Dream
- Tuf Voyaging
7. Remember how George reacted when Games Of Thrones' final season-ending received mixed reviews from fans. Fans went on to call the series ending as 'unfinished' and 'definitely not the full story'. Guess Martin's reaction to it.
- "People know an ending, but not the ending"
- "It was the way it was decided"
- "It was fragmented"
- "People should see the other side of it"
8. Can you guess the name of the University where Geroge RR Martin spent three formative years as 'journalism' and English 'professor' in the 1970s?
- Clarke University, Dubuque
- Divine Word College, Dubuque
- Loras College, Dubuque
- Emmaus Bible College, Dubuque
9. George RR Martin's first novel, Dying of the Light, debuted in which year?
10. In 1989, Martin was hired as a writer-producer on a new dramatic fantasy series. He became the show's co-supervising producer and wrote 14 of its episodes. Can you guess the show? (Hint: It stars Jay Ryan)
- Seinfeld
- Beauty and the Beast
- Major Dad
- Saved by the Bell
Answer bank for George RR Martin quiz:
- 1991
- In an interview with Rolling Stone, Geroge shared that his father and he hardly talked. He stated that the only thing that they really bonded over was 'sports'.
- 25
- As per the report of Hypable, George was particularly fond of the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, and one of his favourite characters was the short-lived- Wonder-Man.
- Doorways 1994
- Fevre Dream
- The author told German Newspaper Welt that "People know an ending, but not the ending". More so, George stated that the makers of the TV show had overtaken him, which he didn't expect.
- Clarke University, Dubuque
- 1977
- Beauty and the Beast
