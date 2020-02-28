UK Police Issue Safety Warning As Children Prepare To Join Greta Thunberg Rally

UK police have issued a safety warning over the climate protest rally which will be addressed by teen activist Greta Thunberg, international media reported. The nationwide rally is scheduled to take place in Bristol on February 28. The city’s local council and police have issued a joint statement, expressing safety concerns. “We have seen a number of protests over the last year however this one will be significantly larger. Please do not underestimate the scale of this protest," the public statement read.

Organised by Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate group

The rally is organised by Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate group as a part of the movement of school students deciding to skip school to protest against lack of action on climate change. According to international media reports, the organisers are expecting an attendance of 15,000 people to 60,000 children from across the nation. A coach company reportedly announced that it was providing transportation to 13 places across UK including Birmingham, Oxford, Brighton and Cardiff. The Bristol police have reportedly closed the area where Thunberg is expected to speak before she joins the march through the city.

"Role Model"

Human rights activist Mala Yousafzai on February 25 reportedly said that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is her only friend she would consider skipping school for. Both women met at Britain's University of Oxford and also posed for a photo together. Thunberg called Malala, who is also a student at the same university, as her “role model”.

Malala also took to her Twitter handle to share the picture where she humorously wrote, "She's the only friend I'd skip school for." While Greta Thunberg posted the picture with Malala on social media and added, "So...today I met my role model. What else can I say?"

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

