'Fantastic Beasts' Of Harry Potter Universe Set To Go On Display At Natural History Museum

Natural History Museum in London, United Kingdom is all set to host a new exhibition featuring "fantastic beasts" from JK Rowling's Harry Potter universe. The new paid-for exhibition will showcase fictional animals from the wizarding world such as Niffler and the Demiguise. The exhibition will also display an Erumpent horn from the Harry Potter films, and the dragon skull from Professor Lupin's classroom. The mythical and wizarding exhibits will sit alongside real-world objects including giant oarfish and the world’s longest bony fish.

Fictional exhibition at Natural History Museum

According to the museum's official website, "For the first time, visitors will see a tiger and a Galápagos marine iguana alongside wizarding world specimens including an Erumpent horn and the dragon skull from Professor Lupin's classroom. They will learn about the character of Magizoologist Newt Scamander, who made his first appearance in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Like the Museum's own scientists, Newt also dedicates his life to better understanding and protecting wildlife and the environments they rely on."

Natural History Museum said that the visitors will be able to compare the camouflage tactics of a jaguar to that of the wizarding world's Demiguise and the mating rituals of the peacock spider to the wizarding world's Erumpent. Charles Matterson CBE, Executive Director of Engagement at the Natural History Museum said, "Bringing characters from the wizarding world together with some of the most fantastic creatures from the natural world will produce a captivating experience that will show how the natural world has inspired legends and stories that have enthralled generations."

The exhibition 'Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature' opens in spring 2020 and will run for seven months before embarking on an international tour. Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale from January 16 and the new and existing members of the museum will get free entry throughout the exhibition. Daniel Radcliffe played boy wizard Harry Potter in the franchise while Eddie Redmayne played Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts.

