Hunger Games Prequel Book 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes' Promotion To Be Virtual

Suzanne Collins' novel The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes has created a massive buzz around itself since it was announced. The book is all set to be released on May 19. Reportedly, Suzanne Collins will adapt the screenplay of the film Hunger Games along with Michael Arndt. When Suzanne Collins published Mockingjay a decade ago, the owner of Books Of Wonder Peter Glassman put on a show. The show was a light night celebration where hundreds of people gathered at his Manhattan store.

Also Read: The Hunger Games Prequel Is Based On Upcoming Collins' Book; Will Focus On Panem President

Also Read: Film Adaptation Of New ‘Hunger Games’ Book Is In The Works

Promotion for The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes to be virtual

But for Suzanne Collins' new Hunger Games book, which is the prequel titled as The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, the debut of the book at Books of Wonder and other stores will mostly be virtual. Peter Glassman spoke about this during an interview with a media publication. He said that in normal times they would have organized a big party. Peter Glassman also revealed that they might have tried to get an editor or someone else who works with Suzanne Collins to come to the store. Peter Glassman also mentioned that he would have tried to have an actor give a dramatic reading of The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes. Taking about reality, Peter Glassman said that we have to deal with what we are dealing with.

Peter Glassman while talking about the virtual party and reading, said that with any luck the store will sell a good number. Hunger Games prequel book The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes is said to be one of the most high-profile releases since the bookstores are shut due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Unlike movies or plays, the books can be enjoyed. But reportedly, the promotion of the book will most likely be limited to the internet.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is an upcoming science fiction novel. The novel is a spin-off and a prequel to Hunger Games. The book is published by Scholastic. According to reports, an audiobook of the novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be read by American actor Santino Fontana. The audiobook is scheduled to be released simultaneously with the printed edition of the novel.

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's 'The Hunger Games' VS Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Series

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's Best Scenes From 'The Hunger Games' Film Series