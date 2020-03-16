Liam Hemsworth's 'The Hunger Games' VS Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Series

Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth have both done action, adventure, and thriller films in their long career. Liam Hemsworth was in the film The Hunger Games franchise, while on the other hand, Chris Hemsworth essayed the role of Thor in several Marvel film franchise. Liam Hemsworth’s role VS Chris Hemsworth's role in these fantasy film are loved by many fans. Here is what the two did differently in the two films-

Screenplay

Liam Hemsworth’s role in The Hunger Games was of Gale Hawthorne, who hails from District 12. The film highlights the problems faced by the backward class of District 12 in the reel story of The Hunger Games. The story development mostly revolves around the victory of the exploited over the evil. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, is the ‘God of Thunder’ in the reel story of Thor. Chris Hemsworth role is to save the galaxy and not just a district like his brother’s role in The Hunger Games.

Looks

Liam Hemsworth’s looks in four parts of the film in The Hunger Games have evolved from a simple boy to a mature armoured fighter in the last part of The Hunger Games franchise that is Mockingjay Part 2. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth was always in his ‘God’ avatar in all the editions of Thor. Dressed up in the best armour from 2011 Thor to the 2021 release Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ending

Gale has to let go of his feelings for Katniss in the film. Gale is essayed by Liam Hemsworth. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth finds his way back to his love in the 2021 edition of Thor: Love and Thunder. Gale moves to District 2 in The Hunger Games and Thor moves back Asgard.

Watch the trailer of The Hunger Games 4

Watch the trailer of Thor

