The Hunger Games Prequel Is Based On Upcoming Collins' Book; Will Focus On Panem President

The Hunger Games series is all set to have prequel which will be based on Suzanne Collins’ upcoming book, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. The film will reportedly be directed by Francis Lawrence. A member of the production team recently revealed that the book has everything that The Hunger Games fans wish to read and see.

The Hunger Games series will soon have a film which will focus on the happenings before the era of Katniss Everdeen. Joe Drake of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group recently revealed to an entertainment portal that Suzanne Collins’ book is totally worth the weight. He said the upcoming book, The Ballad Of Songbird and Snakes will be everything that the fans could hope and expect from The Hunger Games series. He also revealed that the film will have new characters introduced, which will be connected to the series. The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence while Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce it. The cast of the upcoming film is yet to be revealed to the audience.

About the book The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes is an upcoming science fiction novel which is expected to release on May 19, 2020. The synopsis of the book also gave away a bit of what to expect from the book. It spoke about the story being about Coriolanus Snow when he was 18 and yet to become the tyrannical President of Panem. It will also talk about how he was appointed to mentor the girl from improvised District 13. The author of the book, Suzanne Collins, also spoke to a news portal about her excitement and delight over the project. She said that the team has been very efficient in treating the story rightly.

