100 Indian Poems From 28 Indian Languages Translated Into Malagasy For Madagascar Readers

Well-known poets and writers from Madagascar have managed to translate 100 poems from 28 Indian languages into their local Malagasy tongue. According to reports, the poems that has been translated spans over 3000 years and the recent translations have created a literary bridge between India and the small island nation in the Indian Ocean.

First translations of India works into Malagasy

As per reports, the translators involved in this momentous endeavour are Mose Njo, Placide Alex Tsarahevitra, Tsiky Koloinjanahary Rabe, JL Razafy, Andrea Lalatiana, Maholy Razanadrasoa, Fanza Rakotondrainibe, Head of the English Department at the University of Antananarivo Dr. Haja Lalao Razanamanana, and diplomat Jeannie Rafalimanana.

According to reports, this is the first time Indian literature has been translated into Malagasy, the translated works were turned into a book which was published by Malagasy publisher Tsipika Editions which has in the past published books by JJ Rabearivelo, Madagascar's greatest poet and Africa's first modern poet.

(Input/Image Credit ANI)