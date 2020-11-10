J.K Rowling's The Ickabog Gets Published Today; Donates Royalties To Her Trust 'Volant'

After J.K Rowling’s last children book came out in 2007 named Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, she has now come up with a new one called The Ickabog book which would mark her first children book after the Harry Potter series. She shared the news about her new book through her Twitter handle.

J.K Rowling’s The Ickabog Book

J.K Rowling’s The Ickabog has been published today as she shared it on her Twitter. In her post, she shared that The Ickabog book is finally published today complete with pictures created by young illustrators from around the world. She also stated that she will be donating her royalties to her charitable trust named Volant in order to help medical and frontline charities support vulnerable groups that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All the fans were pretty excited when they saw this announcement on J.K Rowling’s Twitter handle. Many of them said how they were so excited and decided to order their copies immediately. Many others praised the author for her amazing work and stated how she has been a huge inspiration. See how the fans reacted when the author announced her book, The Ickabog.

The Ickabog Plot

The Ickabog is a fairy tale whose story was published online in instalments by J.K Rowling and finally, the book got published on November 10, 2020. The book is mainly for children between seven to nine years. It is described by the author as a political fairytale aimed for younger children. Though it is nowhere related to the author’s past work, it is similar to the fact that both the author's previous series and this book are based in a mythical world. The Ickabog story is based in a mythical land, Cornucopia, ruled by King Fred. The story contains a monster named The Ickabog which is said to inhabit the marshes in the North and scare children while the southern part is more of a prosperous area. The story involves several characters such as Lord Spittleworth, Captain Roach, Lord Flapoon, The Dovetails, The Beamishes, Gordon Goodfellow, Roderick Roach, Martha, Ma Grunter, Hetty, Private Prodd, Basher John, Cankerby the Footman, Otto Scrumble and a few others.

