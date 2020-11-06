Anupam Kher To Release His Book On Lockdown, Says 'pandemic Has Changed Our Lives'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who leaves no stone unturned to interact with his fans with his social media posts recently surprised all with his new book announcement. The actor who has created a niche with his acting skills is now going to mesmerize all his fans with his third book, the details of which he is yet to share. Anupam shared a video on Twitter where he spoke about the consequences of coronavirus lockdown and how it gave him an opportunity to pen some optimistic thoughts that he derived from the situation.

Anupam Kher to launch a new book

The video starts with Anupam speaking about the pandemic and said, “ I came from the US on March 20, 2020, after which the nation went into a complete lockdown. The times were tough as people did not really know what to do and how to tackle the situation, yet I firmly believe that the situation taught us a lot of things. It made us more calm, patient, and especially spend more time with our family which we usually are unable to because of a hectic schedule.”

The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! 🙏🤓 #NewBookAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/6RhfvEQ8lg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 5, 2020

After this, the actor spoke about the positive thoughts and energies that he derived from the lockdown and compiled them into a book. Adding he said, “After seeing the situation and spending a lot of time at home, I thought to compile all my imaginations and thinking into a book so that I can share it across with my fans so that they can gain something from it.” The Baby actor did not reveal much information about the book and said that soon he will share the name and cover with fans through different social media handles.

After garnering appreciation from the first book Best Thing About You is You, Anupam Kher had launched his own autobiography titled Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly. He launched the book in Mumbai in the presence of his family and colleagues including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sooraj Barjatya. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is in New York currently to commence shooting for his series New Amsterdam. Apart from this, he finished another film The Last Show in Bhopal before heading to NY which is scheduled to release next year.

