Kangana Ranaut All Praises For Anupam Kher's New Book, Says 'look Forward To Read'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher surprised fans by unveiling the cover of his upcoming third book Your Best Day is Today and netizens could not control their excitement after seeing the cover. The book that is based on the learning of the actor during the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown received love from actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress replied to Anupam’s post on Twitter and praised his constant efforts in bringing smiles to many faces with his deeds.

Kangana Ranaut praises Anupam Kher's new book cover

Anupam shared the poster of the book on Twitter and happily announced the name of his book. He wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the cover of my third book #YourBestDayIsToday!! Hope you all like it. Thank you #AshokChopra and @HayHouseIndia for making it possible! Jai Ho!!.” The Thalaivi actress who was mesmerized by the bestiful news quickly commented on the post and expressed her curiosity to read the book. Kangana wrote, “Look forward to read your new book Anupam Kher ji. I loved all your previous books as well, wish you all the best.”

Look forward to read your new book @AnupamPKher ji loved all your privious books as well, wish you all the best 🙂 https://t.co/gX5PBiHQDB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 7, 2020

Before treating fans with the cover of the book, the Saransh actor had shared a video on Twitter while sharing the good news. In the clip, Anupam said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, including him, and he decided to write down his thoughts in a book. "The pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! New book announcement," the actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! 🙏🤓 #NewBookAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/6RhfvEQ8lg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 5, 2020

Apart from this, in the video, Anupam mentioned all the obstacles that he faced amid the pandemic especially related to the health of his mother Dulari and brother Raju. “We all faced a lot of things in these eight to nine months which we would have never experienced in our life or never thought something like this will ever happen. Initially, I got scared, had insecurities but I also realized a lot of good things too happened during the pandemic like families have come together, people have discovered new hobbies.” The 65-years-old actor is in New York currently busy shooting for his series New Amsterdam where he is seen playing the role of Dr Kapoor.

