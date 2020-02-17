The Debate
Little Women Book Vs The Movie; Comparison Based On Story And Reviews

'Little Women' is a film about the story of four sisters and their lives. Read on to know more about the comparison between Little Women book and the film.

Little women

Little Women is one of the most acclaimed films of 2019. The film is based on the story of four sisters, Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth, and how their lives turn out to be. The film has been taken from the original book Little Women written by the author, Louisa May Alcott. Little Women is directed by Greta Gerwig.

READ: Sony's Amy Pascal Reveals How She Convinced The Big Studio To Make 'Little Women'

Little Women book vs movie 

The film released on December 25, 2019, and has been well received by the audience. The critics have mixed reviews on the film and many believe the director Greta Gerwig has nicely tailored the book and added scenes from various parts of the book. The book Little Women has been written in two parts. Initially, Louisa May Alcott had the first part out and upon much demand came up with the second book, titled Good Wives.

READ: Emma Watson Hid 2000 Little Women Copies Worldwide For Fans To Find; Dubbed "book Fairy"

The film is not in the chronological order of the book and has scenes going to and fro from different times in the book. The story in the film is a much later part of the book. The plot of the film goes as per the four sisters Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth shown in the earlier stage of their life and the latter stage where Meg is married with two children; Amy is well settled in Paris; Jo is a writer in New York; and how Beth's illness brings her back to Concord, Massachusetts.

Beth's illness brings the sisters back together and the rapid turn of events occur post that. The film has won many titles, awards, and accolades and has made news with its astonishing box office collection, surpassing the $100M mark.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Little Women (@littlewomenmovie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Little Women (@littlewomenmovie) on

READ: 'Little Women's' Box Office Collection Reaches $100 Mn In The U.S. Ahead Of The Oscars

