Sony's Amy Pascal Reveals How She Convinced The Big Studio To Make 'Little Women'

Greta Gerwig directorial Little Women evidently managed to sweep away major nominations during the award season. The film has garnered a total of six nominations including best picture. Greta's take on the iconic novel written by Louisa May Alcott's is a story of four sisters coming of age in the years during the Civil War. Little Women has also managed to triumph many feats during its run in the award season and box office, the film has earned over $140 million globally against a $40 million budget and earned six Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

Amy Pascal on Little Women

Amy Pascal is the head of Sony's film studio and is responsible for producing films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Post, Molly's Game and now Little Women. Amy Pascal was speaking to a news daily where she revealed how Greta Gerwig's version of Little Women came to be. She was approached by Greta in 2014 and had a complete vision of what film she wishes to make. Greta had a solid script which revolved around the economic independence of women.

Sony's chairman Tom Rothman also had immense faith in the bound script. Amy Pascal then revealed that though there was believe in the script, it was important to tone the budget of the film down in order to receive realistic returns on investment. The budget was decided to be under $40 million as Little Women was not the kind of films big Hollywood studios make now.

With a $40 million budget, it was important that the creative team involved in making the film is up to the task. Amy Pascal shared how it was a challenge every day to get everything right with the resources available. It was very important while making the film to remember what their creative goal is and with Greta on the director's chair, the film did not lose its direction and grip over the craft.

