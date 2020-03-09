Loved Reading 'BoJack Horseman'? Here Are Books On Similar Themes

BoJack Horseman is one of the best-animated TV shows out there and has garnered a wide fan base. It deals with topics like depression, trauma, addiction, and self-destructive behaviour. It has been critically appraised for its realistic portrayal of these themes and topics. BoJack Horseman is based on a novel by the same name and is quite popular in the world of literature. Read on to know more about novels that are similar to BoJack Horseman:

READ |BoJack Horseman Ending Explained: Know How Season 6 Concludes

Books like BoJack Horseman that one must read

Madame Bovary

Originally published as Madame Bovary: Provincial Manners, Madame Bovary is penned by Gustave Flaubert, a critically acclaimed French novelist. The novel revolves around Madame Bovary’s live who tries to go beyond her means to try and escape from the banalities and the emptiness of life. Madame Bovary, Flaubert’s first novel, is also considered as one of his masterpieces. It is also considered as one of the best works of literary realism.

Hollywood

Charles Bukowski is one of the best novelists in the western world. He penned Hollywood as a fictional account of his experience of writing the screenplay for a 1987 comedy-drama titled Barfly. The novel revolves around a writer and his struggles as he completes his film. It is one of the best books by Bukowski.

READ |'Bojack Horseman Season 6' Release Time And More Information About The TV Show

The Stranger

The Stranger is penned by the French novelist Albert Camus. It is often considered as one of the best examples of Camus’ philosophy of the absurd and existentialism. The novel, which is divided into two parts, revolves around Meursault and is penned in a first-person narrative.

READ |BoJack Horseman: Best Quotes From The Adult Animated Netflix Series

Catcher in the Rye

Catcher in the Rye is one of the most celebrated novels of all time and is almost always a part of literature studies. It has been translated into several languages, and its story has also inspired several authors around the world. It is a first-person narration and tells the story of a seventeen-year-old boy. The novel deals with topics like identity, belonging, loss, alienation, connection and sex.

READ | 'BoJack Horseman' And Other TV Shows That Will Make You Contemplate Life

