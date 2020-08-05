'Midnight Sun' From The Twilight Series Has Quite A Few Intriguing Details; See List

The fifth instalment of Twilight book series, Midnight Sun, was released officially for the audience on August 4, 2020. The book was announced in May and has hence created a lot of anticipation amongst the readers. This book has been written by Stephenie Meyer and brings out the perspective of the character Edward Cullen, who is a vampire and falls in love with a human. Here is a look at a few interesting things about the latest book which might make you want to get your copy.

What is special about Midnight Sun?

1. A different perspective

The book Midnight Sun of the Twilight series will sketch out the same major events from the first three books- Twilight, New Moon, and Eclipse. However, a few additions are expected as it will narrate the events that happen in Edward’s life. The book will put forth all major events with a completely different perspective which will make these incidents look fresh and new.

2. Cullen family history

Cullen’s family has been somewhat of a mystery for the readers. The book is also expected to narrate Carlisle Cullen’s untold story and how he adjusted after turning into a vampire. This book is also expected to give the reader a detailed description of how the family developed strong bonds over the years.

3. Edward’s history

More details about Edward’s timeline and personality are expected to be revealed through this book. The reader will gain a better knowledge of how he developed the reserved and strong personality by defeating his own demons. His thoughts and way of looking at situations and matters will help the fans in understanding the layered and intricate details regarding his character.

4. Edward’s struggle

Edward Cullen’s struggle between being himself and catering to the norms will be properly highlighted through Midnight Sun. His confusion as he feels the spark and attraction towards Bella while he holds back the urge to kill her is expected to intrigue the readers to a great extent. This book will see the growth of Edward Cullen and how he deals with the changes.

5. Reading minds

Since Edward Cullen has the ability to read minds, it will be interesting for the readers to see what the people around have been thinking. His mind-reading ability will also give the reader a better understanding of characters in the series as it will reveal details about their personalities. Edward’s reaction to Bella’s thoughts is also something interesting that the audience will get to see.

6. His behaviour with Jacob

Even though Edward Cullen has nothing good to say about Jacob, it will be interesting to see how his presence affects him. The jealous side of Edward Cullen is an intriguing part that the fans are waiting to read. His annoyance towards the character will also be expressed more clearly.

