'Midnight Sun' To Release In August; Fans Speculate If Another 'Twilight' Film Is In Store

The last instalment of the Twilight film series released back in the year 2012. The final book of the Twilight trilogy was published in the years 2008. Now, author Stephenie Meyer is all set to publish Midnight Sun, which is another Twilight book that will essay the story from Edward’s (Played by Robert Pattison) perspective. Midnight Sun is scheduled to get published in August 2020. The news of Midnight Sun has led rise to the speculations about another Twilight movie.

Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is an upcoming companion novel to the 2005’s Twilight book by author Stephenie Meyer. The book will retell the events of Twilight but this time will be from the point of view of Edward Cullen, instead of Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart). Meyer stated that the upcoming book will give readers a better feel about Edward’s character. While a few chapters of the book were already leaked previously, readers are waiting to read the new addition of the romance fantasy.

As soon as the news of Midnight Sun came into light, it has made fans wonder if they will get another Twilight movie to watch. Official confirmation about the movie hasn’t been done yet and fans are eager to hear the good news. Commenting about the possibility of Twilight returning, Robert Pattinson, back in 2016, said that he would be curious what Stephenie will write. However, he thinks that he would be probably too old to essay Edward Cullen again.

On the other hand, Kristen Stewart, in an interview said that she would be interested in working in a Twilight film again. She said that she would be fascinated and it wouldn’t emotionally affect her. If the speculations are to be believed, the question that remains constant is will Kristen and Robert collaborate again. Both the stars have been very vocal about their personal equation.

About Twilight

The Twilight Saga is a series of five romance fantasy films based on the novels written by Stephenie Meyer. Starring, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in the lead roles, the film series one of the hit series of all the time. Twilight has been highly acclaimed by both fans and critics alike. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Bella Swan, a human who falls in love with a Vampire Edward Cullen and their struggle of fighting for love.

