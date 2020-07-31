Stephenie Meyer Plans To Hold Book Tour For 'Midnight Sun' Amid Pandemic; Read Details

Stephenie Meyer is planning to go on a Book Tour for her fifth Twilight novel, Midnight Sun, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, the author plans on making an in-person appearance to launch her latest novel. Stephenie Meyer will also host three virtual events for fans who want to stay indoors during the COVID-19 crisis.

Stephenie Meyer plans to embark on a book tour during the pandemic

A million hardcover copies of Midnight Sun will be published for its first print run. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Stephenie Meyer stated that Midnight Sun's release would act as a distraction for fans. She mentioned that she herself needed something to look forward to during the COVID-19 pandemic. The author then added that she hoped her book gave readers a little pleasure to anticipate and a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while.

In her blogpost, Stephenie Meyer revealed details about the upcoming book tour for Midnight Sun. The author revealed that the book is set to launch on August 4. The book tour will start off on Friday that week in Shelton, Wash. The event will take place at Skyline Drive-In Theatre in partnership with Ballast Book Company. The entire event will maintain social distancing protocols and all the audience members will remain in their cars at all times.

Fans will have a Q&A session with Stephenie Meyer while seated in their vehicles. In her blogpost, Meyer asked her fans to follow the state rules about travel and crossing state lines. She also advised fans to skip the live event if they had to stay overnight. Stephenie Meyer also told her fans to follow all the social distancing protocols during the event to prevent the spread of the virus.

Stephenie Meyer's upcoming novel, Midnight Sun, will be the fifth entry into the Twilight saga. Midnight Sun will be a retelling of vampire Edward Cullen and human Bella Swan's love story. However, this time, the story will be told from Edward Cullen's perspective. Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga is one of the best selling novel series of all time, with nearly 160 million copies sold worldwide since 2005.

[Promo from @cadernopop Instagram and Goodreads]