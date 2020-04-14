Ambedkar Jayanti: Must-read Books Written By The Father Of The Indian Constitution

Dr B.R. Ambedkar is regarded as one of the most vital personalities in the freedom struggle for India. He is regarded as the architect of the Indian constitution. Dr B.R. Ambedkar had written several books in his lifetime which helped many people during the time of freedom struggle. These books helped shape the mind and focus of Indian youth during that era. Many of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's books are relevant even today. Here is a list of must-read books written by him.

Must read books by the architect of the Indian Constitution

Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development (1916)

A paper that was read out by Dr B.R. Ambedkar went on to become one of his finest books in history. Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development was originally a paper that was read at an anthropological seminar. This seminar was held in New York on May 9, 1916.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar made a presentation and spoke about the caste system that was prevalent in India. He carefully managed to convey his views on how the Brahmins had adapted to being self-proclaimed elites in society. He also provided a detailed explanation in the book regarding the creation of cast.

The Problem of the Rupee: Its origin and its solution (1923)

It was this book by Dr B.R. Ambedkar that raised several currency-related questions in British India. This book was also vital in the creation of the Reserve Bank of India. Several facts which were forgotten were uncovered in this book and it went on to be a huge sensation among the readers of the time.

Maharashtra as a Linguistic Province (1948)

It was in this book that Dr B.R. Ambedkar spoke about the importance of Mumbai in the province of Maharashtra. Dr B.R. Ambedkar described the significance of Mumbai and its importance, historically, socially and politically. This book by him is one of the most loved by various scholars and several politicians often use lines or quotes from the book in their speeches as well.

