Neil Gaiman's Wonderful Books That Will Make You Believe In Magic!

Neil Gaiman is a British writer who masters in writing fantasy fiction, comic books and graphic novels. The writer believes that magic is everywhere and you just have to go look for it. This thought does inspire and evokes curiosity in his writings, here are some of his books you must read to find out.

Neverwhere (1996)

Neverwhere was Neil Gaiman’s second novel that got published and was even created as a television series by BBC. The story in the novel is set in London and for the most part, it takes place in London Below, the tube stations beneath the city’s surface. This book when published was compared to his novel which came much later, American Gods.

Stardust (1999)

Neil Gaiman’s books always have a fairytale vibe. His novel, Stardust starts with a very popular sentence -- There was once a young man who wished to gain his Heart’s desire. The book is set in a small town, where a wall separates a relatively normal town from a magical world. The fairytale begins with a young boy who promises the love of his life to bring her a fallen star.

American Gods (2001)

Neil Gaiman’s American Gods is his most famous and influential novel which combines elements of an original cultural analysis of America’s identity and urban fantasy. The book focuses and gives a deep insight into how the beliefs of Americans have changed because of the immigration process, development, and technology.

The Graveyard Book (2008)

Similar to Stardust, The Graveyard Book can be read both by adults as well as children. The book is about Nobody Owen, the main character who wants to learn about the meaning of life and life in general, whilst living among the dead. When he turns 12, he learns about the reason he’s been living in the graveyard his whole life and realises the changes he needs to make.

Odd and the Frost Giants (2008)

Niel Gaiman's best children's fantasy book is Odd and the Frost Giants. The novel features Odd, a boy who has been abandoned by his parents. The story follows his journey during which he meets an eagle, a bear and a fox. He learns soon that the animals are, in fact, Nordic gods. The book narrates about courage and adventures while giving children a glimpse of mythology and history. This is most common in all of Neil Gaiman's stories.

